Neil Patrick Harris Joins ‘The Matrix’ Franchise

Neil Patrick Harris Joining ‘Matrix 4’

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest actor to join the cast of the upcoming Matrix sequel!

He’s joining OG Matrix alums Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who was cast as one of the leads last week. While it’s not entirely clear what role NPH will play in the Matrix universe, the film was announced way back in August and the film is set to begin production at the beginning of 2020.

He’s come so far from his Doogie Howser days!!!

