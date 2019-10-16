Swifties, You Need To See This! Taylor Swift’s NPR Tiny Desk Performance

If you aren’t familiar with NPR’s Tiny Desk series, it’s where they have artists/bands perform acoustic, stripped down or even completely different variations of their songs.

This time it was Taylor Swift in the hot seat, no backup singers or fancy instruments, just her voice, a guitar and a piano. Watching her in this sort of element really reminds you just how talented she is.

Of course in true Taylor fashion, before she performed hits from her new album Lover, she had a story behind each song to give us deeper meaning to why she wrote it. Watching her perform “The Man”, “Death By A Thousand Cuts”, and “Lover” actually gave me a new appreciation for songs that I normally would skip when listening to that album.

But then, she shocked us all and performed my ALL TIME FAVORITE TAYLOR SONG EVER “All Too Well” from her album Red. Turns out I’m not the only one who absolutely loses it when I hear it because the crowd couldn’t contain themselves either.

via NPR

