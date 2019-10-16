Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swifties, You Need To See This! Taylor Swift’s NPR Tiny Desk Performance

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

If you aren’t familiar with NPR’s Tiny Desk series, it’s where they have artists/bands perform acoustic, stripped down or even completely different variations of their songs.

This time it was Taylor Swift in the hot seat, no backup singers or fancy instruments, just her voice, a guitar and a piano. Watching her in this sort of element really reminds you just how talented she is.

Of course in true Taylor fashion, before she performed hits from her new album Lover, she had a story behind each song to give us deeper meaning to why she wrote it. Watching her perform “The Man”, “Death By A Thousand Cuts”, and “Lover” actually gave me a new appreciation for songs that I normally would skip when listening to that album.

But then, she shocked us all and performed my ALL TIME FAVORITE TAYLOR SONG EVER “All Too Well” from her album Red. Turns out I’m not the only one who absolutely loses it when I hear it because the crowd couldn’t contain themselves either.

via NPR

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Maleficent 2 Poster
Pass The Popcorn! Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie…
 16 mins ago
10.16.19
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
BTS To Hit Theaters With “Love Yourself: Speak…
 46 mins ago
10.16.19
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Swifties, You Need To See This! Taylor Swift’s…
 2 hours ago
10.16.19
Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena
Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo…
 7 hours ago
10.16.19
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Watch Taylor Swift Perform On NPR’s Tiny Desk…
 11 hours ago
10.16.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha’s “You Can’t Stop The Girl” Is…
 21 hours ago
10.15.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Inside The Actors Studio” Returns To TV! [VIDEO]
 22 hours ago
10.15.19
Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond
Chance The Rapper To Do Double Duty For…
 23 hours ago
10.16.19
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and More in…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
People are NOT Happy With This Former Bachelorette…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4
Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast IN…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Magenta Carpet
This New “Cinderella” Remake With Camila Cabello Is…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, Normani & More Team Up For…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close