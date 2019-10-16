Entertainment News
BTS To Hit Theaters With “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final]”

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

BTS has one of the biggest fanbases known to mankind. The army goes hard for their favorite K-Pop group… and I don’t blame them. I don’t understand what these guys are saying in their music half of the time, but I can say that their voices are so melodic and the beats are pumping!!!

These young icons partnered with Fathom for a one-night-only showing of their concert that’s happening at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. Check out the video announcement here:

The “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final]” concert film will be in select theaters on October 27th. You can find the theater closest to you at FathomEvents.Com

