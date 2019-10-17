Halsey Gets Rape Threats After “The Voice” Performance [VIDEO]

It’s never okay to say that you are going to rape someone until they turn straight (just because you don’t agree with their sexual preference). In a conversation with The Times, Halsey is transparent about the type of threats she received after she danced with a woman on stage at The Voice last year.

Here’s a clip of her performance:

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Respect her art. We need more artists to continue to express themselves and BE themselves so that our children can know that they are not alone in this world. We see more and more of our youth committing suicide because they are afraid to stand in their truth. I wish there were more openly gay celebrities when I was growing up. I too struggled with whether I should take my own life because of my sexuality.

We need to have more empathy and compassion towards one another. Let people be them. You never know what somebody is going through. Keep doing you, Halsey!

