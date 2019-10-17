Entertainment News
Watch: Sterling K. Brown’s Gym-Less Secret Workout!

NBCUniversal Press Tour Portraits

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

NBC’s “This Is Us” is THE BEST show on television right now. Last year, I binged-watched 1.5 seasons and have been hooked ever since. There are soooooo many twists and turns that the average person would never expect! I love the fact that it’s based on a family of different racial backgrounds too. It brings another dynamic to the story line.

Sterling K. Brown (who plays Randall) can be found with his shirt off in multiple episodes. His character is the man who works out, eats right and has his life all together. I often wondered what his workout regimen was and now I don’t have to wonder anymore.

Check it out:

fitness , Gym , Sterling K. Brown , This Is Us

