Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ [VIDEO]

Kylie Jenner Hosts Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie Orlando At I-Drive 360

Kylie responded and gave the okay to Ari to sample, but only if Jenner is featured in the music video.  If you’re having trouble following along….this quick video explains it ALL!

You following?  Okay, good…now, here are some hilarious memes fans made:

 

This one wins…even got the Kim K stamp of approval!

But why was the camera man already in the room? Haaaaaa!

“Let me sleep, lady!” – Stormi

An angelic ringtone? Sure!

It even got a little dubstep remix…

Kylie even put it in her insta bio!

OKAY, Ari, you HAVE to sample this.  It will be a total bop!

