Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ [VIDEO]

Kylie responded and gave the okay to Ari to sample, but only if Jenner is featured in the music video. If you’re having trouble following along….this quick video explains it ALL!

You following? Okay, good…now, here are some hilarious memes fans made:

This one wins…even got the Kim K stamp of approval!

But why was the camera man already in the room? Haaaaaa!

“Let me sleep, lady!” – Stormi

when she keeps telling you to rise and shine pic.twitter.com/n6ow5WmtRd — holly duvivier 🌠 (@hollyduvivierx) October 17, 2019

An angelic ringtone? Sure!

testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T — K.S.C (@somvorna) October 15, 2019

It even got a little dubstep remix…

Kylie even put it in her insta bio!

OKAY, Ari, you HAVE to sample this. It will be a total bop!

