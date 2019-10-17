If you were expecting Jonah Hill to join Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming adaptation of The Batman well … you have to put those thoughts to rest.

Hill is passing on the film even after Kravitz’ casting as Selina Kyle, a.k.a Catwoman. It was rumored that Hill would either play The Penguin or The Riddler in the upcoming film but now director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. are going to have to come up with an alternate plan to see which actors will play these iconic villains.

Summer 2021 already plans to be thick and full of films from DC and Marvel and The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Jonah Hill Says “Thanks But No Thanks” To ‘The Batman’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 4 hours ago

