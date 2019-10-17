Entertainment News
Did Jennifer Aniston Temporarily Break Instagram After She Joined?

The Break Up Uk Film Premiere

Source: Justin Goff / Getty

It may have taken a while but Jennifer Aniston finally made her Instagram debut earlier this week and boy did she make a little history in the process.

So many people were excited to follow the actress that Instagram broke. No seriously!

“We are aware that some people were having issues following Jen’s profile,” a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told CNN. “We are thrilled to have this ‘Friend’ as part of the Instagram community.”

Aniston’s first photo, a image of her with her former ‘Friends’ co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc wound up being so popular so fast that Instagram users were unable to follow her for a time. As of this, Aniston has 12.4 million followers.

In her second post, Aniston captioned, “I swear I didn’t mean to break it…”

Instagram has gotten back to normal but if you wondered why Instagram was down, look no further than Jen.

Jennifer Aniston

