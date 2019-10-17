Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’

‘Truth Hurts’ may be the song the of the year, but how would you feel if the lyrics that makes that song so iconic may not have been written by Lizzo herself at all?

Songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen are claiming that her lyric “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b****” actually originated from a tweet from Mina Lioness in 2017 and was then written into another song by Lizzo called “Healthy” by the brothers that was then sampled for “Truth Hurts.”

The brothers say they were never given the credit they deserved for writing the parts of “Healthy” that were then used in “Truth Hurts”.

Justin posted a video to Instagram expressing his concern, watch it below.

‘Truth Hurts’ has spent 7 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

via ABC13

