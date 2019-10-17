Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’

New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo

Source: Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019 / Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019

‘Truth Hurts’ may be the song the of the year, but how would you feel if the lyrics that makes that song so iconic may not have been written by Lizzo herself at all?

Songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen are claiming that her lyric “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b****” actually originated from a tweet from Mina Lioness in 2017 and was then written into another song by Lizzo called “Healthy” by the brothers that was then sampled for “Truth Hurts.”

The brothers say they were never given the credit they deserved for writing the parts of “Healthy” that were then used in “Truth Hurts”.

Justin posted a video to Instagram expressing his concern, watch it below.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard

A post shared by Justin Raisen (@justinraisen) on

 

‘Truth Hurts’ has spent 7 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

via ABC13

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
ACM: Stories, Songs & Stars: Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives - Backstage And Audience
WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT…
 45 mins ago
10.17.19
John Krasinsky
Stars From “The Office” Pitch A Movie Reunion…
 1 hour ago
10.17.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
The Break Up Uk Film Premiere
Did Jennifer Aniston Temporarily Break Instagram After She…
 5 hours ago
10.17.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 8 hours ago
10.17.19
Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’…
 10 hours ago
10.17.19
NBCUniversal Press Tour Portraits
Watch: Sterling K. Brown’s Gym-Less Secret Workout!
 21 hours ago
10.16.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Gets Rape Threats After “The Voice” Performance…
 23 hours ago
10.16.19
Maleficent 2 Poster
Pass The Popcorn! Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
BTS To Hit Theaters With “Love Yourself: Speak…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Swifties, You Need To See This! Taylor Swift’s…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena
Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Watch Taylor Swift Perform On NPR’s Tiny Desk…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha’s “You Can’t Stop The Girl” Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close