Stars From “The Office” Pitch A Movie Reunion Special! [VIDEO]

John Krasinsky

“The Office” is so nostalgic. I wasn’t the kid that watched every episode, but some of my best friends at Bush High School did. My boys Peter, Patrick & Jacob were huge fans of this show. Two of the stars (Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey) recently spoke to the BUILD Series about their dreams of getting the cast back together for a reunion special. Here’s their pitch:

Whew! Their excitement just over the idea of making an ‘Office’ movie rubbed off on me. I really think that it could happen in the near future. Let’s pray to “The Office” Gods that our dreams come true.

Check out this clip from one of my favorite episodes:

2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
