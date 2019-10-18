Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Cries While Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

How She Doin? She’s doing really good now. I’ve been a fan of Wendy Williams since her radio days. I discovered her during a trip to NYC in 2007. Her show was jam packed with energy to the point where I didn’t want to get out of the car to miss a split second. You could hear that she truly loved what she does.

Miss Wendy had a heck of a year. We’ve seen her divorce play out in the tabloids and could see that it was affecting her spirit. It took a little bit of time but she finally bounced back and I’m sooooooo here for it. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today and it is definitively well deserved; she’s the Queen of All Media for crying out loud.

Here’s some footage of what went down earlier:

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadionowHouston on Instagram

2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
12 photos
Ask Wendy , Daytime Talk Show , Hollywood Walk Of Fame , Hot Topics , how you doin , radio host , TV Host , Wendy Williams

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
HipDot Spongebob Palette
“The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” Is Coming…
 1 hour ago
10.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Cries While Receiving Star On Hollywood…
 3 hours ago
10.17.19
ACM: Stories, Songs & Stars: Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives - Backstage And Audience
WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT…
 5 hours ago
10.17.19
John Krasinsky
Stars From “The Office” Pitch A Movie Reunion…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
The Break Up Uk Film Premiere
Did Jennifer Aniston Temporarily Break Instagram After She…
 10 hours ago
10.17.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 12 hours ago
10.17.19
Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’…
 15 hours ago
10.17.19
NBCUniversal Press Tour Portraits
Watch: Sterling K. Brown’s Gym-Less Secret Workout!
 1 day ago
10.16.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Gets Rape Threats After “The Voice” Performance…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Maleficent 2 Poster
Pass The Popcorn! Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
BTS To Hit Theaters With “Love Yourself: Speak…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Swifties, You Need To See This! Taylor Swift’s…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena
Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close