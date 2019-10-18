Wendy Williams Cries While Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

How She Doin? She’s doing really good now. I’ve been a fan of Wendy Williams since her radio days. I discovered her during a trip to NYC in 2007. Her show was jam packed with energy to the point where I didn’t want to get out of the car to miss a split second. You could hear that she truly loved what she does.

Miss Wendy had a heck of a year. We’ve seen her divorce play out in the tabloids and could see that it was affecting her spirit. It took a little bit of time but she finally bounced back and I’m sooooooo here for it. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today and it is definitively well deserved; she’s the Queen of All Media for crying out loud.

Here’s some footage of what went down earlier:

