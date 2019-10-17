WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT Artist of the Year Award

It’s been a successful 2019 for Kane Brown in both the country music and pop world with his hit song “One Thing Right” with Marshmello.

Last night, he was named CMT’s Artist of the Year which is a huge accomplishment for the young singer, but unfortunately the good news comes on the heels of a terrible tragedy. Over the weekend, Kane lost his drummer, Kenny Dixon, to a fatal car accident.

As he accepted his award, he delivered a tearful, emotional speech, dedicating his award to the man who has been with him since the beginning,

Watch below:

.@kanebrown dedicated his award to his drummer Kenny Dixon. Rest in Peace Kenny. The country community will remember you. 🙏#CMTAOTY pic.twitter.com/gSFV07Ae3Z — CMT (@CMT) October 17, 2019

