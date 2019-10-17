Entertainment News
WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT Artist of the Year Award

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

It’s been a successful 2019 for Kane Brown in both the country music and pop world with his hit song “One Thing Right” with Marshmello.

Last night, he was named CMT’s Artist of the Year which is a huge accomplishment for the young singer, but unfortunately the good news comes on the heels of a terrible tragedy. Over the weekend, Kane lost his drummer, Kenny Dixon, to a fatal car accident.

As he accepted his award, he delivered a tearful, emotional speech, dedicating his award to the man who has been with him since the beginning,

Watch below:

 

