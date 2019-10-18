“The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” Is Coming To Nickelodeon!

There’s two things that I love: musicals and our youth. The children are our future. I’ve always wanted Broadway shows to release productions on TV or Netflix so that audiences (who can’t afford to make it to New York) can experience them. Shoutout to Nickelodeon for rallying the “The SpongeBob Musical” gang up to present a special showing of it on TV. Broadway.Com announced that there’s not an exact air date yet, but it’s expected to hit our screens this December.

Here’s some clips from the award-winning musical:

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram