Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Are You Ready For A Clueless Reboot?

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Clueless did two things for America. First, it gave us “as if” as a catchphrase and secondly, it not only gave us a hit movie but also a hit TV show as well. Now there are talks of a series reboot!

The new version would center on Stacey Dash‘s character Dionne and her taking on the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her friend. Okay, wait – why is every reboot getting the scary, serious treatment?

According to reports, the new version of the show is described as Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo video set in a high school that is is so 2020 Los Angeles.

I don’t exactly know how you truly match the energy of a Lizzo video set but I am LOVING THE SOUND OF THIS!!!

Are You Ready For A Clueless Reboot?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

clueless

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
HipDot Spongebob Palette
“The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” Is Coming…
 18 hours ago
10.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Cries While Receiving Star On Hollywood…
 19 hours ago
10.17.19
ACM: Stories, Songs & Stars: Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives - Backstage And Audience
WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
John Krasinsky
Stars From “The Office” Pitch A Movie Reunion…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
The Break Up Uk Film Premiere
Did Jennifer Aniston Temporarily Break Instagram After She…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
NBCUniversal Press Tour Portraits
Watch: Sterling K. Brown’s Gym-Less Secret Workout!
 2 days ago
10.16.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Gets Rape Threats After “The Voice” Performance…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Maleficent 2 Poster
Pass The Popcorn! Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
BTS To Hit Theaters With “Love Yourself: Speak…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Swifties, You Need To See This! Taylor Swift’s…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena
Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close