Are You Ready For A Clueless Reboot?

Clueless did two things for America. First, it gave us “as if” as a catchphrase and secondly, it not only gave us a hit movie but also a hit TV show as well. Now there are talks of a series reboot!

The new version would center on Stacey Dash‘s character Dionne and her taking on the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her friend. Okay, wait – why is every reboot getting the scary, serious treatment?

According to reports, the new version of the show is described as Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo video set in a high school that is is so 2020 Los Angeles.