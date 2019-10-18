Entertainment News
Scary! Watch Lady Gaga Bounce Back After A Nasty Fall On Stage

Okay, fan participation is one thing (ask our Lenny Bri) but what happened to Lady Gaga in Las Vegas last night was a little scary. A little TOO scary.

Gaga was performing in Vegas as part of her Enigma residency when she brought up a fan to join her. The fan, Jack, looked as if he didn’t want to let go of Gaga when she gave him a hug so the Oscar winner jumped up and wrapped her legs around his waist.

Jack must have been skipping leg day because after a few hops and twists to some cheers from the crowd, nobody was cheering when Jack took a step off the right side of the elevated stage and fell off … while still holding on to Gaga. Both crashed hard to the ground and thankfully, neither were hurt!

Gaga announced to the crowd after the tumble that everything was okay and that “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

She consoled Jack afterward who was visibly upset and invited him back on stage to sit with her as she played “Million Reasons” on the piano but some Monsters are still unhappy with him over it. He responded back, “Lady Gaga herself has told people to stop with the negative comments,” and he adds, “she told me herself I was not to blame and so did multiple members of [her] team.”

Oh and for good measure, he wants to remind you that he wasn’t intoxicated. “I WASN’T DRUNK OR ANYTHING ELSE PEOPLE ARE ACCUSING ME OF. I WASN’T ANYTHING BUT IN AWE OF HER.”

See, maybe Jack could learn from our Lenny about carrying pop superstars.

