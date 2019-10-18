Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Selena Gomez To Release Her New Single In Coming Weeks

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

FINALLY!!! We’ve been waiting for this from Selena Gomez. She’s been teasing us for a while and now it’s finally coming! Her next single “Lose You To Love Me” is due out 10-23-19! I can’t wait for this! Her most recent songs that she’s been on were collabs. So it’ll be nice to have a solo Selena track.

Guessing these are song lyrics she’s been posing on her twitter.

View this post on Instagram

I needed to lose you to love me. 10.23. Link in bio.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and More in ‘Dolittle’ Trailer

RELATED: Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health Battle In Speech [VIDEO]

Selena Gomez To Release Her New Single In Coming Weeks  was originally published on radionowindy.com

selena gomez

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
WATCH: Kylie Jenner Received Major Shade From Daughter…
 1 hour ago
10.18.19
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Scary! Watch Lady Gaga Bounce Back After A…
 4 hours ago
10.18.19
Selena Gomez Teases New Music
 6 hours ago
10.18.19
PICS: Kevin Jonas Gets Tattoo To Honor His…
 8 hours ago
10.18.19
HipDot Spongebob Palette
“The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” Is Coming…
 21 hours ago
10.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Cries While Receiving Star On Hollywood…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
ACM: Stories, Songs & Stars: Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives - Backstage And Audience
WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
John Krasinsky
Stars From “The Office” Pitch A Movie Reunion…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’
 1 day ago
10.17.19
The Break Up Uk Film Premiere
Did Jennifer Aniston Temporarily Break Instagram After She…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
NBCUniversal Press Tour Portraits
Watch: Sterling K. Brown’s Gym-Less Secret Workout!
 2 days ago
10.16.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Gets Rape Threats After “The Voice” Performance…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close