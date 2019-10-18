Selena Gomez To Release Her New Single In Coming Weeks

FINALLY!!! We’ve been waiting for this from Selena Gomez. She’s been teasing us for a while and now it’s finally coming! Her next single “Lose You To Love Me” is due out 10-23-19! I can’t wait for this! Her most recent songs that she’s been on were collabs. So it’ll be nice to have a solo Selena track.

Guessing these are song lyrics she’s been posing on her twitter.

I gave my all and they all know it. pic.twitter.com/fmIODy9vX4 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 18, 2019

Written By Dustin Kross Posted 6 hours ago

