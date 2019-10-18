Kevin Jonas, who in my opinion is the most underrated Jonas Brother, got some new ink! He took to Instagram recently to gush about his wife Danielle and reveal the new tattoo he got in her honor. (Too adorable!) Jonas captioned the photo, “Brand new addition to the fam. So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!”

Honestly, I’m not big on tattoos, but I love the simplicity and his explanation for getting it. Very cute! Check it out.

Earlier this year Kevin revealed he has proposed to his wife 10 years ago, and shared the following video with his followers.

Absolutely love how in love Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Joans are! The couple has two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina. He also recently got a tattoo in honor of his daughters.

Such a cute little family! Wishing them many more years of happiness and cute tattoos!

PICS: Kevin Jonas Gets Tattoo To Honor His Wife was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 9 hours ago

