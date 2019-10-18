Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Received Major Shade From Daughter Stormi

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

It’s been the talk of the internet the past week, Kylie Jenner waking up her daughter Stormi by singing.

]

Now that she has broke then internet, of course someone turned that small clip into an entire song, which Kylie then played for her daughter Stormi…who apparently would have prefered “Sicko Mode.”

Honestly, I think Stormi is wrong. This song is a total bop. Listen to the full version below.

Kylie has also taken full advantage of the hype and has now released a “Rise and Shine” clothing line.

Is this getting out of hand?!

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
WATCH: Kylie Jenner Received Major Shade From Daughter…
 1 hour ago
10.18.19
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Scary! Watch Lady Gaga Bounce Back After A…
 4 hours ago
10.18.19
Selena Gomez Teases New Music
 6 hours ago
10.18.19
PICS: Kevin Jonas Gets Tattoo To Honor His…
 9 hours ago
10.18.19
HipDot Spongebob Palette
“The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” Is Coming…
 21 hours ago
10.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Cries While Receiving Star On Hollywood…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
ACM: Stories, Songs & Stars: Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives - Backstage And Audience
WATCH: Kane Brown’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For CMT…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
John Krasinsky
Stars From “The Office” Pitch A Movie Reunion…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo In Trouble Over ‘Truth Hurts’
 1 day ago
10.17.19
The Break Up Uk Film Premiere
Did Jennifer Aniston Temporarily Break Instagram After She…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
NBCUniversal Press Tour Portraits
Watch: Sterling K. Brown’s Gym-Less Secret Workout!
 2 days ago
10.16.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Gets Rape Threats After “The Voice” Performance…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close