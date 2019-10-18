WATCH: Kylie Jenner Received Major Shade From Daughter Stormi

It’s been the talk of the internet the past week, Kylie Jenner waking up her daughter Stormi by singing.

Now that she has broke then internet, of course someone turned that small clip into an entire song, which Kylie then played for her daughter Stormi…who apparently would have prefered “Sicko Mode.”

Honestly, I think Stormi is wrong. This song is a total bop. Listen to the full version below.

Kylie has also taken full advantage of the hype and has now released a “Rise and Shine” clothing line.

Is this getting out of hand?!

