Kellogg’s Partners With GLAAD For “All Together” Cereal

It’s dope to see all of the strides that the LGBTQ+ community is making. Kellogg’s is collaborating with GLAAD to release a limited edition “All Together” cereal. To show their support, the brand will also donate $50,000 to GLAAD. I wish we had more initiatives like these when I was growing up. It’s going to make a huge difference in the lives of today’s children. We need to teach the younger generation that is completely okay to be yourself and to love your neighbors (even if they are different from you).

Check out Kellogg’s announcement on twitter:

