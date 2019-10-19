Entertainment News
Watch Dende Hit The "Road" In Flames! [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Dende

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

We have so much talent here in Houston that it’s undeniable. What’s even more dope is the fact that I’m cool with a lot of these superstars. Dende is an incredible artist with so much passion for music. He’s a true artist in every since of the word. He raps, sings, plays instruments and more. There’s nothing this man can’t do when he puts his mind to it. He’s bout to blow TF up, so get to know him while you can.

Dende just dropped a new video called “Road” thats fire…. literally! Check it out:

Dende , Houston , Road

