Emilia Clarke Still Feels ‘Heartbreak’ Over ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

The Emmys have come and gone but Game Of Thrones stars still have a bit of sentiment and emotion tied to the show months after the finale aired. In particular, one Emilia Clarke!

The woman who inspired many a baby name during the course of eight seasons recently looked back at the show with Stellar Magazine and what the role of Daenerys Targaryen taught her. She understands that people are still upset that her character died but seems to be a decent sport about it all.

“Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them,” Clarke said. “It’s art and it’s to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish.”

She added, “And if you’re sad that the show is done and you’re sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that’s sad. It sucks this wasn’t the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy.”

Well, every star has personal feelings towards projects, even those as beloved as GOT and Clarke says she did feel heartbreak for producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss as it was their creation that came to an end. “The only thing I felt truthfully sad about was that [executive producers] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] are my really good friends,” she said. “And so it’s for them that I feel heartbreak, because it’s theirs.”

What did she learn from her iconic role? Well, “lady balls.” Clarke said, “She taught me what it feels like to be in a room and be heard. She wielded such power, calmness and such poise.”

Playing the role helped overcome the fear of red carpets and own them. You can catch her in her first film since the end of Thrones in Last Christmas, a rather fun romantic comedy opposite Henry Golding. And no, she doesn’t consider it a follow up to Game Of Thrones nor does she need to.

“I don’t feel pressure to follow up the show because it’s unfollowable,” she said. “I’m not going to go off and be like ‘Oh well, dragons are my thing…’ I can’t be a crazy woman demanding dragons forever! ‘These aren’t as good as my last dragons!’ Can you imagine?”

