WATCH: Halsey Gushes Over Taylor Swift

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

It’s no secret Halsey is a Swiftie!  Recently at the “We Can Survive” breast cancer benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Halsey gushed over how much she loved Taylor Swift.  Halsey revealed the entire Lover album is her go-to shower music, and that one day she would even love to collaborate with Swift.  A collaboration between the two?!  YES, PLEASE!  Check out what she had to say about Taylor and her music below.

Fans of both artists are clearly into the idea of a collaboration of some sort…

This isn’t the first time Halsey has publicly showed her love and support for Swift and her work.  Halsey has tweeted some love to Taylor several times, including when the whole Scooter Braun situation happened.  Taylor even retweeted Halsey’s tweet, below.

Okay, let’s go ahead and speak this collab into existence right now!  It would be pretty epic!

