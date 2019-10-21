It’s no secret Halsey is a Swiftie! Recently at the “We Can Survive” breast cancer benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Halsey gushed over how much she loved Taylor Swift. Halsey revealed the entire Lover album is her go-to shower music, and that one day she would even love to collaborate with Swift. A collaboration between the two?! YES, PLEASE! Check out what she had to say about Taylor and her music below.

📹 | Halsey on stage as the surprise guest at #WeCanSurvive praising Taylor Swift and her new album #Lover, she also sings a bit of Lover the song and says she would love to collaborate with her (vid by @lemonswifts) pic.twitter.com/VJQ3QXV1OD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 20, 2019

Fans of both artists are clearly into the idea of a collaboration of some sort…

“I’m having fun with you guys but I got to be honest with you I can’t wait to get off stage and watch Taylor Swift” -Halsey right now on stage — “JUSTYCEEE” (@worshipthisluvv) October 20, 2019

IMAGINE A COLLAB BETWEEN MY 2 FAVS @taylorswift13 @halsey I'D DIE OMGG — ₗₒᵤᵢₛₑ ✨ (@louiseswiftie_) October 20, 2019

Petition for Halsey and Taylor Swift to sing The Man live, please. — zil🦄 (@crystaysnow_) October 20, 2019

This isn’t the first time Halsey has publicly showed her love and support for Swift and her work. Halsey has tweeted some love to Taylor several times, including when the whole Scooter Braun situation happened. Taylor even retweeted Halsey’s tweet, below.

It’s me. I’m the heartbreak prince. — h (@halsey) August 23, 2019

“My mind is alive.” – Taylor Swift, 2019. — h (@halsey) October 5, 2019

Okay, let’s go ahead and speak this collab into existence right now! It would be pretty epic!

WATCH: Halsey Gushes Over Taylor Swift was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: