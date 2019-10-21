Pretty Little Mom: Shay Mitchell Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Joe & McKinzie
Congratulations are in order for Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel! The Pretty Little Liars alum is officially a new mom as she gave birth to a baby girl!

She took to Instagram to show off an image of her newborn while holding her hand. The caption, “Never letting go” is too sweet and too perfect.

Never letting go…

She didn’t reveal the little girl’s name but she and baby are doing fine. Congrats to Shay and Matte on their new bundle of joy!

