JLaw Is Now Mrs. JLaw!

Jennifer Lawrence is now a married woman.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and art gallery director Cooke Maroney tied the knot over the weekend at a mansion in Rhode Island.

Big names attended the ceremony like Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Sienna Miller.

There were about 150 people who were invited and we hear the meal included 5-week-aged leg of beef with forager’s sauce and salt cod beignets. They also had a bunch of desserts, including house-made marshmallow s’mores.

Congrats JLAW!!!

Jennifer Lawrence during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

JLaw Is Now Mrs. JLaw!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

jennifer lawrence

