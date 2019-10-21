Save Puppies And Win A Ticket To The World Series

The hottest ticket in town right now is a ticket to the World Series to see our beloved Astros (DUH!) and as of right now tickets are upwards of $500, BUT there is another way you can be in the building…

Lance McCullers tweeted last night that he is giving fans a chance to win tickets to Game 1 and 2!

RT!!!! WHO WANTS TO HELP THE @LMcCullersJrFdn SAVE SOME PUPPIES AND GET TO GO TO THE WORLD SERIES FOR IT!?!? Click the link below for your chance at winning #WorldSeries2019 tickets to Games 1 and 2 in Houston!!! https://t.co/OZbFRCBwLc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 20, 2019

All you have to do is make a donation to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which supports pet adoption and animal shelter awareness.

Act fast, contest closes at 8p TONIGHT.

via ABC13

