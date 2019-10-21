Entertainment News
WATCH: Shakira Cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”

Colombian pop singer Shakira performs du

Artists covering other artists, especially different genres of music quite possibly could be my favorite guilty please.

One of the most unexpected covers I’ve even encountered as to be this one…Shakira covering Green Day!

Now before you go hating on her not remembering part of the lyrics, that is actually one of the reasons why I loved it so much. This cover seemed to be on the fly, and completely out of nowhere and it was still THAT GOOD.

If this is foreshadowing to her future Super Bowl performance, I’m so here for it.

