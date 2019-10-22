Joe & McKinzie
Nicki Minaj Is Officially A Married Woman

Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Nicki Minaj wanted to be Mrs. Petty and now, she’s officially that!

The rapper and fashionista married Kenneth Petty over the weekend on the low and she shared the news in a rather low-key way on social media.

The rapper captioned a cute pic of Mr. and Mrs. mugs, “10•21•19,” referring to the lovebirds’ official wedding date.

She hasn’t shared any more details about tying the knot, but Minaj revealed in August that she would have a big wedding celebration following their low-key nuptials.

Minaj and Petty start dating last year before becoming Instagram-official in December 2018.

Nicki Minaj Is Officially A Married Woman  was originally published on radionowindy.com

