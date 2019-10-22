Unofficial Astros World Series Drinking Game

They did it! The Houston Astros are back in the World Series, kicking off Game 1 tonight in Houston against the Washington Nationals. Now if you are anything like me, I’m sure you probably like to enjoy a beer or two while watching baseball.
The Houston Chronicle has put together an unofficial drinking game to play while you watch! Here are the rules…
- ONE sip every time someone mentions the Astros World Series title from 2017
- ONE sip every time the camera shows Kate Upton
- THREE sips if Justin Verlander’s age is mentioned
- FIVE sips every time A.J. Hinch argues with an umpire
- FOUR sips any time Garrit Cole’s impending free agency is mentioned
- THREE sips any time Joe Buck says “Houston, we have a problem” (This one should be FIVE sips honestly)
- TWO sips every time they show Jose Altuve or Carlos Correa run to the top of the dugout
- ONE sip every time Garrit Cole notches a strikeout
- FIVE SIPS whenever anyone mentions ex-Nationals star Bryce Harper
- ONE SIP every time someone “woos” while Josh Reddick is at bat
There’s more, but at this point I would already be drunk! See the full list HERE!
Also On Radio Now 92.1: