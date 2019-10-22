Contests
Register To Win Tickets To See Ruel!

Ruel

Hey Houston, you want to catch Ruel for his FREE TIME WORLD TOUR show at Warehouse Live on Halloween night? We got your tickets! But here’s what you have to do in order to win. You ready?

Simple, just register to win below and boom, you’re entered. The winner will be chosen next week and the contest ends on October 25 (Friday) at 11:59 p.m.! Again, all you have to do is register to win below, fill out all the correct information and boom, you have a chance to be in the building on Halloween night!

Good luck!

