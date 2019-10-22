Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”

Entertainment News
First came the “Rise And Shine” song, then the “Rise And Shine” merch, it was only a matter of time before Kylie owned the phrase too.

That time is NOW. Kylie Jenner has officially filed legal documents asking for ownership of the slang version of the phrase “Rise and Shine”.

This could mean we could see anything from trademarked scarfs, clothing, shoes and even cosmetics. I mean, Forbes didn’t call her the youngest self made billionaire for no reason!

Below is the viral video that set it all off. I wonder what Stormi thinks of all of this?

TMZ

