WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’

IT’S FINALLY HERE! Selena Gomez dropped her new single, “Lose You To Love Me.” It is absolutely breathtaking! She dropped the visuals as well, which are beautiful, and shot entirely on an iPhone. Check it out below!

The song is the lead single off Selena’s much anticipated upcoming album. Turns out none other than FINNEAS, who is Billie Eilish‘s big brother, helped produce the track.

“Issues” singer Julia Michaels, who has previously worked on music with Selena, also had a hand in writing this one. Which, if you know any Julia Michaels’ songs, this definitely has her fingerprints all over it.

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

Here’s some fan reactions from twitter:

Question.. Is this more about Justin or The Weeknd..? Anyhow, the song is amazing. I'm so happy to see her back! #LoseYouToLoveMe — Hi (@MiracleBaby1020) October 23, 2019

My heart feels sad listening to Selena’s new song. Those lyrics are definitely directed towards Justin Bieber. I hope this song brings her some closure and she can close that book for good. She deserves to be happy! 😪❤️ #LoseYouToLoveMe — Tammy (@SKMom75) October 23, 2019

If Selena wants to write about Justin Bieber, LET HER. She can heal however she needs to and wants to. Everyone deals with their own pain in different ways. Goodbye. #LoseYouToLoveMe — K🌻 (@hikarren) October 23, 2019

Some fans are speculating that Hailey Bieber’s screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker, which was posted shortly before Selena dropped her new song, was a message directed toward Selena. Selena took to Instagram to share a little note in response. See below.

Selena Gomez remaining classy and responding to Hailey Bieber after she threatens to kill her… #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/xmWdxyslpM — $$$$$ (@sxlxnxmg) October 23, 2019

