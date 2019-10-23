News
Kanye West Donated $1 Million For Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

Kanye West and momager Kris Jenner threw Kim K a lavish and intimate birthday dinner complete with food from her favorite Armenian restaurant and churro stand.

Source: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Where: New York, New York, United States When: 29 Aug 2016 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Kanye West made sure to celebrate his wife’s birthday in a major way, by giving back.

On Monday (Oct. 21) Kim Kardashian-West celebrated her birthday with friends and family at a dinner thrown by Kanye at their home, but the real surprise came when he and their four kids donated $1,000,000 in Kim’s name to a few of her favorite charities supporting criminal justice reform.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” Kim Kardashian tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

 

Despite the amazing impact, Kim K’s birthday wasn’t all about charity, the 39-year old entrepreneur also received lots of bling. According to the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s Instagram, Kim Kardashian-West posted three iced out purses via her Instastory, worth a total of nearly $12,500. Two were from Kardashian-beloved brand Judith Leiber and included a crystal-covered lemon slice from makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic worth $4,195 and a bedazzled hotdog with all the toppings from publicist Tracy Romulus that retails for $5,995.

Although the day was definitely centered around the birthday girl, Kim made sure to thank her family and friends for their love while highlighting that the donation was her favorite gift of all.

 

The charities that were part of the donation include Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

 

Kanye West Donated $1 Million For Kim Kardashian’s Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

