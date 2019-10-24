Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To Houston

Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Louis Tomlinson finally gave fans an idea of when his solo debut album is dropping and of course when you hear about new music – you get a brand new tour.

The former One Direction member is releasing his debut album, Walls in January 2020. He recently released “We Made It” and now his world tour is set to kick off pretty soon with a Houston date slated for July 9, 2020 at Revention Music Center!

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday (November 1) courtesy of LiveNation.

Tomlinson has been releasing more than a few singles since he left 1D, including the heart-wrenching “Two Of Us” ode to his mother. He also was a judge on “The X Factor” in the U.K. And, perhaps even bigger than that? He’s not entirely opposed to he, Liam, Harry and Niall getting back together for a One Direction reunion.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother &amp; Sister “Rock Bottom”

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Passes Away At Age 18 After A Heart Attack

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Shares Heartbreaking New Song About His Late Mom, “Two Of Us” [NEW MUSIC]

louis tomlinson

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 2 hours ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 4 hours ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 5 hours ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast &…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Does Kate Beckinsale Look Like Ryan Reynolds? She…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
WATCH: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Colombian pop singer Shakira performs du
WATCH: Shakira Cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Astros victory
Save Puppies And Win A Ticket To The…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
WATCH: Halsey Gushes Over Taylor Swift
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke Still Feels ‘Heartbreak’ Over ‘Game Of…
 4 days ago
10.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close