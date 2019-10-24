Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To Houston

Louis Tomlinson finally gave fans an idea of when his solo debut album is dropping and of course when you hear about new music – you get a brand new tour.

The former One Direction member is releasing his debut album, Walls in January 2020. He recently released “We Made It” and now his world tour is set to kick off pretty soon with a Houston date slated for July 9, 2020 at Revention Music Center!

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday (November 1) courtesy of LiveNation.

Tomlinson has been releasing more than a few singles since he left 1D, including the heart-wrenching “Two Of Us” ode to his mother. He also was a judge on “The X Factor” in the U.K. And, perhaps even bigger than that? He’s not entirely opposed to he, Liam, Harry and Niall getting back together for a One Direction reunion.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister “Rock Bottom”

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Passes Away At Age 18 After A Heart Attack

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Shares Heartbreaking New Song About His Late Mom, “Two Of Us” [NEW MUSIC]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: