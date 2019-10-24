WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’

Entertainment News
Well, Selena wasn’t quite done with the surprises!  She just dropped her first single,”Loose You To Love Me,” off her much anticipated upcoming album.  Fans noticed that one of the lyrics she teased wasn’t in LYTLM.  Selena even liked the tweet!  Much to our surprise, she dropped a second song called “Look At Her Now.”

It’s a super poppy upbeat followup to LYTLM.  This is a total bop!

No word yet on when her album will be released.

