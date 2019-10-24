Entertainment News
2019 American Music Award Nominees

2018 American Music Awards Press Room

The 2019 American Music Award nominees have been announced!  Singer Ella Mai revealed the nominees on Good Morning America, where she was actually surprised to find out she was nominated for Artist of the Year.

Leading the pack, Post Malone, who is nominated for seven AMA’s.  Not far behind, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, who were both nominated for six awards.  The AMA’s are taking place in Los Angeles, and will air on ABC November 24th.  Check out the full list of nominees below!

 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK 

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK 

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK 

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK 

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP 

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP 

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B 

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B 

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B 

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY 

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY 

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY 

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY 

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN 

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

 

2019 American Music Award Nominees  was originally published on radionowindy.com

