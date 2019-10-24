Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!

I have waited YEARS for this moment. Hocus Pocus, the best Halloween movie ever, is finally getting a sequel! Fun Fact: I’ve been to the house they filmed the original at in Salem, MA and it was awesome.

According to Variety, they are still in the very early stages of planning and script writing, with “Workaholics” writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo.

No word yet on if the original cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have signed on for the sequel, but if it’s anything like the first movie, it’s sure to be a hit!

Hocus Pocus 2 will be exclusive to new streaming platform Disney Plus.

via Variety

