Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long Distance Bracelets

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, being the mega superstars that they are, they don’t really have the most free time to spend together for obvious reasons. If you’ve ever been in a long distance relationship, you know how hard it can be.

To make the going a little less rough, the couple wears ,matching long distance bracelets. When one touches the bracelet, the other one feels it, no matter how far away they are.

So sweet, right? But did they have to make them so ugly?

via Seventeen

