LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’ Remix

I feel like all my dreams have just come true! I have been wanting to hear Lizzo team up with different artists, and an Ariana remix of “Good As Hell” is JUST what I needed!
Ariana sings, “he better know my worth.” YESSSSS! And those harmonies. WHEEEEEW! Give it a listen below!
Here’s what Ari had to say about working with Lizzo:
Right now, Lizzo is unstoppable! Who will she collaborate with next?!
