LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’ Remix

I feel like all my dreams have just come true! I have been wanting to hear Lizzo team up with different artists, and an Ariana remix of “Good As Hell” is JUST what I needed!

I GOT A BOTTLE OF TEQUILA AND A REMIX FOR YOU | ✨GOOD AS HELL✨ feat. @arianagrande NOW STREAMING BITCH ☃️https://t.co/qEYrY87saK pic.twitter.com/t2pa0JUGJQ — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 25, 2019

Ariana sings, “he better know my worth.” YESSSSS! And those harmonies. WHEEEEEW! Give it a listen below!

Here’s what Ari had to say about working with Lizzo:

the most fun 🥂 thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much. ‘good as hell’ remix out now ! https://t.co/mFECkUSPbs pic.twitter.com/zVbCq5HnCb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2019

Right now, Lizzo is unstoppable! Who will she collaborate with next?!

