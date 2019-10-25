Entertainment News
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’ Remix

Ariana Grande Oversized Jacket

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

I feel like all my dreams have just come true!  I have been wanting to hear Lizzo team up with different artists, and an Ariana remix of “Good As Hell” is JUST what I needed!

Ariana sings, “he better know my worth.” YESSSSS!  And those harmonies. WHEEEEEW!  Give it a listen below!

 

Here’s what Ari had to say about working with Lizzo:

Right now, Lizzo is unstoppable!  Who will she collaborate with next?!

LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande 'Good As Hell' Remix

