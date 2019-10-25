News
HomeNews

Popeyes Hiring Staff For Chicken Sandwich Return

Fried chicken hypebeasts rejoice!

Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Popeyes is taking the satisfaction of chicken hypebeasts to a new level. The slingers of the famed chicken sandwich that had social media abuzz this summer are staffing up in preparation for its return.

We’re giving the side-eye to the idea of a chicken sandwich “running out,” but that’s neither here nor there. According to Bloomberg, the company is hiring 400 employees across 150 stores in order to have at least two people on chicken sandwich-making duty.

The plan is for the chicken sandwich to make its return in early November.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” said Restaurant Brands, Popeyes’ corporate parent, in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

 

 

Popeyes Hiring Staff For Chicken Sandwich Return  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 18 hours ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 18 hours ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 23 hours ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 1 day ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast &…
 3 days ago
10.23.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus
 3 days ago
10.23.19
Does Kate Beckinsale Look Like Ryan Reynolds? She…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
WATCH: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Colombian pop singer Shakira performs du
WATCH: Shakira Cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close