Harry Styles Set To Host And Perform On ‘SNL’

Harry Styles is set to host and be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Styles will take the stage on Nov. 16. He announced the gig on social media.

See what happens when you chew up some scenery in Dunkirk?

Harry has been on the show before with One Direction. The boy group twice served as the show’s musical guest, once in 2012 and again in 2014, before they broke up in 2015.

We are sure Harry will be the Host with the Most!

