Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Harry Styles Set To Host And Perform On ‘SNL’

'One Direction' Attend 'El Hormiguero' Tv Show

Source: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty

Harry Styles is set to host and be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Styles will take the stage on Nov. 16.  He announced the gig on social media.

See what happens when you chew up some scenery in Dunkirk?

Harry has been on the show before with One Direction.  The boy group twice served as the show’s musical guest, once in 2012 and again in 2014, before they broke up in 2015.

We are sure Harry will be the Host with the Most!

RELATED: WATCH: Harry Styles ‘Lights Up’ Video

RELATED: This Singer Got Harry Styles Face Tattooed On Her Cheek

Harry Styles Set To Host And Perform On ‘SNL’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

harry styles

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 7 hours ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 20 hours ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 20 hours ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 1 day ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast &…
 3 days ago
10.23.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus
 3 days ago
10.23.19
Does Kate Beckinsale Look Like Ryan Reynolds? She…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
WATCH: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Colombian pop singer Shakira performs du
WATCH: Shakira Cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close