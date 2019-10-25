Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Stephen Puth Performs “Look Away” [VIDEO]

SuperGirl Pro At Oceanside Pier

Source: Daniel Knighton / Getty

Stephen Puth is a singer, songwriter, and musician with a passion for creating music for the heart. The 25-year-old New Jersey native is the younger brother of fellow musician and producer–Charlie Puth– and is building his own name in the music industry.

Puth initially had his sights on becoming a song writer. But, eventually decided to focus on being an artist. Puth stopped by the RadioNow studios to chat with Joe & McKinze about his career, music, and more. He also performed an acoustic version of his hit song, “Love Away.”

Stephen Puth Performs “Look Away” [VIDEO]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Charlie Puth , stephen puth

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 2 days ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 3 days ago
10.23.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’
 3 days ago
10.23.19
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast &…
 4 days ago
10.23.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus
 4 days ago
10.23.19
Does Kate Beckinsale Look Like Ryan Reynolds? She…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
WATCH: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final…
 5 days ago
10.22.19
Colombian pop singer Shakira performs du
WATCH: Shakira Cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”
 5 days ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close