Watch Chance The Rapper’s SNL Takeover

Lil Chano is good at multitasking.

Chance The Rapper performed double duty on Saturday Night Live last night (Oct. 26) as he was both the host and the musical guest. The Chicago rapper held it down with some special guests including Jason Mamoa and Megan Thee Stallion.

During his opening monologue, Chance made sure to big up the Chicago public school teachers who are currently on strike. He also noted that his hometown is called “The Second City,” and instead of the usual monologue, he kicked a song about it.

As for his proper musical performance, Chance performed “Zanies and Fools” and “Handsome,” along with Megan Thee Stallion, off his latest album, which also happens to be his proper debut studio album, The Big Day.

 

Also worth noting, his skit about e-sports was hilarious. Watch below, and more skits on the flip.

