Justin Bieber Promises New Album By Christmas If Instagram Post Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch

Source: WENN/Mega / WENN

Justin Bieber has been hard at work on his fifth studio effort and he just gave an incentive for fans to get the new project – Instagram likes.

On Sunday, the Biebs got on Instagram and prompted fans to show him how much they want his new album. If the post gets 20 million likes, he’ll give fans the new album before Christmas.

“Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster,” he captioned.

At the moment the post has over 6 million likes — with Kris Jenner among the celebs asking Biebs, “Pretty please?!” DJ Khaled and King Bach also sent their well-wishes, hoping that Bieber gets those 20 million likes.

Can you believe it’s been nearly FOUR years since the Purpose album? And even longer since the R&B-centric Journals album which many critics view as some of his best work? Well, we might be getting an album closer to Journals as Justin also teased in an Instagram post that “R&BIEBER” could be making a comeback.

View this post on Instagram

…………….🎥👀🎶

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

justin bieber

Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
