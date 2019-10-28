Who Breaks Into David Schwimmer’s House?!

A man was arrested for trying to break into actor David Schwimmer’s Manhattan pad.

Cops busted Eric Rosa in the backyard of the “Friends” star’s East Village townhouse around 12:30 a.m. Rosa was caught with a brick in his hand … BUSTED!

He was charged with weapons possession and criminal trespass.

It’s unclear if Schwimmer was home at the time of the incident but how random a crime is it for you to break into David Schwimmer’s house or even try to?

At least it didn’t happen to Chandler Bing.

Written By mmmckinz Posted 7 hours ago

