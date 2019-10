Joe shares a touching story about a young football player thanking his coach, watch the video below:

McKinzie wants to share a motivation message that will help you get over your heartbreak! watch below:

Liv shared how a 9 year old girl uses music & singing to share awareness about her diagnosis, watch below!

Listen to the segment below!

Monday Motivation Stories! 10/28/19 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: