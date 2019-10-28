World Series Game 5 Flashers Speak Out After Being Banned From MLB

No, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you! Three girls thought it was a great idea to flash their goodies during Game 5 of the World Series, a live televised game on National TV. They were arrested and then received a letter from the MLB saying they were banned indefinitely.

JuliaRose__33, one of the girls said on Twitter they weren’t trying to distract or get attention (so they say), they said they did it raise awareness for breast cancer and that they were even wearing breast cancer awareness shirts but the camera cut off before you could see them.

Turns out promoting breast cancer awareness wasn’t their only goal, the girls run a digital magazine called ShagMag which they promote as “pro free the nipple”.

There are definitely better ways to promote awareness in my opinion that don’t involve getting arrested but hey to each their own. Check out their response video HERE.

via ABC13

