Why You NEED To Wear A Plaid Flannel For WS Game 6!

I don’t know if you are big on superstitions, but Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros definitely is! He has been wearing the same (most likely unwashed) plaid flannel before World Series Games 3, 4 and 5, and we have won all three!

View this post on Instagram Breg’s not superstitious……just a little stitious. A post shared by MLB’s Cut4 (@mlbcut4) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

For Game 6 tomorrow, grab your favorite plaid fannel (It’s autumn in Texas, you shouldn’t have trouble finding one!) and wear it all day! If it works for Alex Bregman, we need to get the whole city behind him! Of course, you could always wear your Astros tee underneath!

OR – do like the Astros have asked and wear your Orange in support of the ‘Stros!

via ABC13

