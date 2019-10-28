H-Town
HomeH-Town

Why You NEED To Wear A Plaid Flannel For WS Game 6!

Jmac's 1st Pitch

Source: Jokedasmoke / JokeDaSmoke

I don’t know if you are big on superstitions, but Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros definitely is! He has been wearing the same (most likely unwashed) plaid flannel before World Series Games 3, 4 and 5, and we have won all three!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Breg’s not superstitious……just a little stitious.

A post shared by MLB’s Cut4 (@mlbcut4) on

For Game 6 tomorrow, grab your favorite plaid fannel (It’s autumn in Texas, you shouldn’t have trouble finding one!) and wear it all day! If it works for Alex Bregman, we need to get the whole city behind him! Of course, you could always wear your Astros tee underneath!

OR – do like the Astros have asked and wear your Orange in support of the ‘Stros!

via ABC13

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Astros victory
World Series Game 5 Flashers Speak Out After…
 3 hours ago
10.28.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
20 Million Likes = New Justin Bieber Album
 13 hours ago
10.28.19
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 4 days ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 5 days ago
10.23.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’
 5 days ago
10.23.19
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast &…
 6 days ago
10.23.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”
 6 days ago
10.22.19
Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus
 6 days ago
10.23.19
Does Kate Beckinsale Look Like Ryan Reynolds? She…
 6 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close