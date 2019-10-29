Entertainment News
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation [VIDEO]

AirPods Pro

Source: Courtesy of / apple

Here, Apple: TAKE ALL MY MONEY!

In a video on youtube, the company announced that on Wednesday they are releasing AirPods Pro. As if it’s not already hard enough for other people to notice when we have our AirPods in….this new design includes noise cancellation. We’ll be able to turn it on and/or off with the click of a button. For the low price of $249, you can have this dope, little gadget too (just in time for the holiday season).

I was just joking about Apple taking my money. LOL

My regular AirPods work just fine.

AirPods Pro , apple , Noise Cancellation

