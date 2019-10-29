Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy! [VIDEO]

New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo

Source: Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019 / Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019

It’s so exciting to see artists from our city become the topic of discussion all across the country. Houston has been making waves all year long. Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo & Normani are just a few entertainers (from the H) who have been on the tips of a lot of people’s tongues. We are literally changing the game. You know you’ve “made it” when you become the answer to a question on Jeopardy. Check out this video of a recent episode from the classic game show:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Stars Pay Tribute To Late Disney Actor Cameron Boyce
ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration
12 photos
Jeopardy , Juice , lizzo , MTV , VMAs

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy!…
 36 mins ago
10.28.19
AirPods Pro
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 3 hours ago
10.28.19
Astros victory
World Series Game 5 Flashers Speak Out After…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
20 Million Likes = New Justin Bieber Album
 16 hours ago
10.28.19
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 5 days ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 5 days ago
10.23.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’
 6 days ago
10.23.19
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast &…
 6 days ago
10.23.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016
Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked “Rise And Shine”
 6 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close