Insiders say nothing terrible happened, it just ran its course. Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived.

Mike, from “The Bachelorette,” is optimistic he’ll reconnect with Demi in the future. The source said, “Mike hopes they can have a second chance again. But for now, he’s fine with being friendly.” Mike, we know you don’t want to be in the friend zone.

Both Demi and Mike have yet to comment on their short-lived romance, but it seems they’re both doing fine.

They were a cute couple while it lasted!!! We’re rooting for you, Mike.

Demi Lovato And Mike Johnson Are Dunzo was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 3 hours ago

